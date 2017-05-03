Two New Mexico men treat wounded in w...

Two New Mexico men treat wounded in war-torn Iraq

Two men in New Mexico just got home from Mosul, Iraq. They volunteered their time, giving up their safety and the comforts of home, to treat severely wounded people in the war zone.

