Sheriff to request $355,000 for FY2018
Los Alamos County Sheriff Marco Lucero wants the County Council to give him a $355,000 budget when it meets in June to talk about reinstating the office's services that were lost when the council debated eliminating the sheriff's office last year. In 2016, the sheriff's office was reduced to an annual budget of $15,000 when those services were transferred to the Los Alamos Police Department.
