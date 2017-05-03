Senior centers' budget short $70,000
Betty Ehart and White Rock senior centers are short $70,000 for the next fiscal year following state and federal funding cuts, according to senior organization officials. Most at risk are the popular lunch programs.The Los Alamos Retired and Senior Organization sent out an appeal to its membership Tuesday, hoping private donations would make up for the shortfall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Alamos Monitor.
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|justice is just a...
|7,120
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
|Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16)
|May '16
|Hope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC