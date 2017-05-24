Radiation leak costs LANL contractor millions
The federally funded labs and facilities in New Mexico could soon receive more funding if President Trump's proposed budget goes through. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports the budget is specifically looking to reallocate where the money at Los Alamos is spent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|justice is just a...
|7,120
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
|Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16)
|May '16
|Hope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC