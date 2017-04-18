The past 100 years, April 24, 2017

The past 100 years, April 24, 2017

April 24, 1917: That New Mexico will be hungry before the snow flies next fall unless she acts instantly was declared emphatically before the war committee and the governor this afternoon by Chairman Neill B. Field, of Albuquerque's committee which brought up the resolution urging the immediate calling on an extra legislative session. He urged this session be held at once and furnish the governor with power and funds to act as may be necessary in the food production trials.

