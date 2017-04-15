Rutgers expert speaks on Rutherford's fingerprints on WWII
A gifted scientist who learned calculus at age 11, Edward Fieder was drafted into the Army and spent more than two years working on the Manhattan Project. Rutherford Native Edward Fieder worked on Manhattan Project A gifted scientist who learned calculus at age 11, Edward Fieder was drafted into the Army and spent more than two years working on the Manhattan Project.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|justice is just a...
|7,120
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
|Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16)
|May '16
|Hope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC