Around the world in 30 days
After traveling 13,856 miles on one trip - mostly in January - Mary Koob turned around just two weeks later and took a 9,808-mile trip in February. On her trips, Koob experienced both the highs and lows of international travel, though it was the conditions in which the poorest of the poor people live contrasted with the lifestyle of the extremely wealthy that had the greatest effect on her.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lakefield Standard.
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Mar '17
|Musikologist
|20
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb '17
|justice is just a...
|7,120
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
|Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16)
|May '16
|Hope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC