Around the world in 30 days

12 hrs ago

After traveling 13,856 miles on one trip - mostly in January - Mary Koob turned around just two weeks later and took a 9,808-mile trip in February. On her trips, Koob experienced both the highs and lows of international travel, though it was the conditions in which the poorest of the poor people live contrasted with the lifestyle of the extremely wealthy that had the greatest effect on her.

