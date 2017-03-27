Volunteers sought for Manhattan Proje...

Volunteers sought for Manhattan Project National Park

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 27 Read more: Brandon Sun

Park Ranger Kirk Singer told the Los Alamos Monitor last week around 10 volunteers are being sought to work the visitor's centre and help plan guided ranger walks. During the World War II-era Manhattan Project, scientists in the then-secret town of Los Alamos worked to develop an atomic bomb later dropped on the Japanese cities of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Alamos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12) Mar 15 Musikologist 20
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) Feb '17 justice is just a... 7,120
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan '17 You forgot 24
Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16) Jul '16 Pamela Simonton 1
News The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16) May '16 wowed 4
Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16) May '16 Hope 5
See all Los Alamos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Alamos Forum Now

Los Alamos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Alamos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Los Alamos, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,868,447

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC