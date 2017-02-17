The mushroom cloud of the first atomic explosion at Trinity Test...
Residents of the New Mexico village of Tularosa have long said those living near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test in 1945 weren't told about the dangers or compensated for their resulting health problems. Since then, they say, descendants have been plagued with cancer and other illnesses while the federal government ignored their plight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CTV.
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan 21
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jul '16
|The_One_True_Moe
|19
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
|Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16)
|May '16
|Hope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC