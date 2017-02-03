Super Bowl LI using security video te...

Super Bowl LI using security video technology from Fort Collins incubator to help see people at n...

Friday Feb 3

Jemez Technology, the technology firm that spun out of the Fort Collins incubator Innosphere, has its eagle eyes on Houston as the city prepares for the big Super Bowl LI game on Sunday. The Los Alamos, N.M., company was tapped by the city of Houston and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security for its video-analytics technology, which is used by camera partner Axis Communications.

