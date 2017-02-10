Residents say 1st atom bomb test caused cancer cases
Residents say the world's first atomic bomb test caused generations of southern New Mexico families to suffer from cancer and economic hardship, according to surveys gathered by an advocacy group seeking compensation for descendants. The surveys released Friday detailed residents' stories from areas around the 1947 Trinity Test and argue that many Hispanic families later struggled to keep up with cancer-related illnesses.
