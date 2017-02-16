Health report set to be released on a...

Health report set to be released on atomic bomb test effects

Thursday Feb 9

A report is scheduled to be released on the health effects of the people who lived near the site of the world's first atomic bomb test. The Tularosa Basin Downwinders Consortium will release the health assessment report Friday on residents of a historic Hispanic village of Tularosa near the Trinity Test in the New Mexico desert.

