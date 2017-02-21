Bill to name naval submarine after Lo...

Bill to name naval submarine after Los Alamos heads to the House

1 hr ago Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A bill to name a United States naval submarine the U.S.S. Los Alamos is headed to the House. New Mexico state Sen. William H. Payne says the naming of a nuclear-powered submarine is a fitting tribute to the men and women who served during the Manhattan project in World War II.

