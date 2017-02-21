Bill to name naval submarine after Los Alamos heads to the House
A bill to name a United States naval submarine the U.S.S. Los Alamos is headed to the House. New Mexico state Sen. William H. Payne says the naming of a nuclear-powered submarine is a fitting tribute to the men and women who served during the Manhattan project in World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.
Comments
Add your comments below
Los Alamos Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10)
|Feb 1
|Gwyen
|7,122
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan 22
|Lew
|115
|Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14)
|Jan '17
|You forgot
|24
|Police Activity Yesterday ? (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Pamela Simonton
|1
|Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12)
|Jul '16
|The_One_True_Moe
|19
|The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16)
|May '16
|wowed
|4
|Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16)
|May '16
|Hope
|5
Find what you want!
Search Los Alamos Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC