Bill aims to require background checks fora

A bill being considered by New Mexico lawmakers would require background checks for firearm sales at gun shows and in private transactions. Bill aims to require background checks for certain gun sales ALBUQUERQUE - A bill being considered by New Mexico lawmakers would require background checks for firearm sales at gun shows and in private transactions.

