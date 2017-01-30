's Sex Lives Podcast: Father, Son, and a Holy Reckoning

Rev. Dr. Steve Trout is explaining his love for his gay atheist son Christopher, when the latter interrupts: "But you do think I'm going to get left behind during the rapture, right?" Last time Christopher Trout visited Sex Lives , he discussed growing up gay as the son of a Methodist minister - and his eventual careers in gay porn, sex writing, and his new genderqueer family. This week, Rev.

