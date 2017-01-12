New Mexico legislation would spare so...

New Mexico legislation would spare some bears that attack

17 hrs ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that animals can be tested for rabies. A bill has been pre-filed as the Legislature convenes Tuesday that would give health and wildlife officials the ability to consider the current risk of rabies and also whether the animal acted in self-defense.

