Legislation would spare bears that attack humans
New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that the animals can be tested for rabies. Legislation would spare bears that attack humans SANTA FE - New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that the animals can be tested for rabies.
