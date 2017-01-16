New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that the animals can be tested for rabies. Legislation would spare bears that attack humans SANTA FE - New Mexico lawmakers may scrap and rewrite regulations that currently mandate the euthanizing of bears and other wild animals that attack a human so that the animals can be tested for rabies.

