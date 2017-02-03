Energy boss: Nuke-leak progress but w...

Energy boss: Nuke-leak progress but work ahead

Monday Jan 9 Read more: KOB-TV

The reopening of the nation's only underground nuclear waste repository nearly three years after a radiation leak marks a key step toward cleaning up a decadeslong legacy of bomb-making and research, but the U.S. energy secretary said more needs to be done before a backlog of contaminated material starts heading to the New Mexico desert again. The radiation release halted work at the Waste Isolation Pilot Plant and derailed a multibillion-dollar cleanup program, raising questions about oversight across the U.S. nuclear weapons complex and leading waste to build up at sites around the country.

Los Alamos, NM

Comments made yesterday: 34,221 • Total comments across all topics: 278,535,406

