Bill would give home-schoolers more opportunities

Bill would give home-schoolers more options Strickler is sponsoring a bill that would expand home-schoolers' options for competing in state academic activities. Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/education/2017/01/31/bill-would-give-home-schoolers-more-options/97290952/ Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.