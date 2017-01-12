US Allowing Work to Restart at Nuke D...

US Allowing Work to Restart at Nuke Dump 3 Years After Leak

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 27 Read more: News Max

This undated aerial view shows the Los Alamos National laboratory in Los Alamos, New Mexico. The U.S. Energy Department authorized its contractor Friday to begin disposing of radioactive waste again at the nation's only underground repository, setting the stage for the first barrel to go below ground since a radiation release forced the facility to shut down nearly three years ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Los Alamos Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Martinez prefers to stick to issues (Jun '10) 21 hr Phillip 7,117
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan 9 Cojo 114
News Study: NM internet speed among slowest in U.S. (Jul '14) Jan 6 Dahli 21
Police Activity Yesterday ? Jul '16 Pamela Simonton 1
Los Alamos Music Forum (Nov '12) Jul '16 The_One_True_Moe 19
News The Latest: Supporters line up for Trump in Alb... (May '16) May '16 wowed 4
Danny K Burns, The Finishing Touch (Feb '16) May '16 Hope 5
See all Los Alamos Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Los Alamos Forum Now

Los Alamos Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Los Alamos Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Iran
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
 

Los Alamos, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,768 • Total comments across all topics: 277,986,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC