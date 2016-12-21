Sons of Ethel Rosenberg make last-ditch plea for presidential exoneration
The sons of convicted spies Ethel and Julius Rosenberg stopped by the White House on Thursday and attempted to deliver a letter calling on President Barack Obama to publicly exonerate their mother. Robert and Michael Meeropol stopped by uninvited and a guard turned them away, report the Associated Press and CNN .
