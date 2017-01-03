New Mexico students to make Manhattan...

New Mexico students to make Manhattan Project Park exhibits

Friday Dec 23

Highlands University announced this month students from the northern New Mexico campus will develop exhibits using technology like 3-D videos and computer modeling. The students also will create an app and text and graphic panels for a walking tour.

Los Alamos, NM

