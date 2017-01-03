New Mexico students to make Manhattan Project Park exhibits
Highlands University announced this month students from the northern New Mexico campus will develop exhibits using technology like 3-D videos and computer modeling. The students also will create an app and text and graphic panels for a walking tour.
