Efforts to ease fire danger in Otero County halted
A Court of Appeals panel found that Otero County's resolution to treat overgrown areas of the Lincoln National Forest conflicted with federal law. The judges said the case was a question of constitutional power and that federal law pre-empted the state law and the county's resolution.
