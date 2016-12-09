Efforts to ease fire danger in Otero ...

Efforts to ease fire danger in Otero County halted

Friday Dec 9 Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

A Court of Appeals panel found that Otero County's resolution to treat overgrown areas of the Lincoln National Forest conflicted with federal law. The judges said the case was a question of constitutional power and that federal law pre-empted the state law and the county's resolution.

