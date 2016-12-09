Art at the Marco Players Theater

The landscape paintings of Joyce Laeser will be featured during the performances of "A Christmas Cactus," the second play of the season at the Marco Players Theater in Town Center. Except for a couple of academic quarters at the Instituto Allende in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, in 1970, Joyce did not begin to paint until 1999 when she retired as an attorney for the Department of Energy in Los Alamos, New Mexico.

