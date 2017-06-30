Man indicted in shooting of Avon Tech...

Man indicted in shooting of Avon Technifab employee

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Joshua Avalos, of Lorain, is charged with attempted murder, felonious assault and improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, court records show. A Lorain County grand jury handed up the indictment Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11) Jun 16 351tree 49
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Jun 13 thedukeofhelena 190
Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships Jun 11 Kerickson 1
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... Jun 7 They cannot kill ... 4
Did anyone here know HIV+ Brandon Shullick ? (Aug '11) Jun 4 Mike 17
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May '17 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May '17 Jim 5
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,344 • Total comments across all topics: 282,158,073

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC