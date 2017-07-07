Lorain woman gets 4 years for endange...

Lorain woman gets 4 years for endangering

A Lorain, Ohio, woman who beat her two young children at a central Toledo home was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison. Marsha D. Washington, 23, pleaded guilty June 22 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to one count of felony endangering children.

