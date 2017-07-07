Lorain woman gets 4 years for endangering
A Lorain, Ohio, woman who beat her two young children at a central Toledo home was sentenced Thursday to four years in prison. Marsha D. Washington, 23, pleaded guilty June 22 in Lucas County Common Pleas Court to one count of felony endangering children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|351tree
|49
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|thedukeofhelena
|190
|Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships
|Jun 11
|Kerickson
|1
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Did anyone here know HIV+ Brandon Shullick ? (Aug '11)
|Jun '17
|Mike
|17
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Jim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC