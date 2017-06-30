Coroner: Man admitted slaying, dismemberment, then shot self
A coroner says a Cleveland man who was confronted by police killed himself after confessing that he had killed and dismembered another man whose remains were found in a trash bin. The Lorain County coroner, Stephen Evans, says the suspect shot himself early Sunday morning after an investigation led police to him at an apartment building in Lorain.
