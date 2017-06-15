Woman killed in head-on collisionAlcohol is suspected as a factor in...

Woman killed in head-on collisionAlco...

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: Norwalk Reflector

The Elyria post of the state Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Wednesday on Ohio 58, north of Webster Road, in Lorain County's Wellington Township. At 9:33 p.m., Raymond Mckissick, 25, of Lorain, was driving a 2004 Jeep Liberty north on Ohio 58 when the vehicle travelled left of the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2013 Dodge Journey being driven by Christine A. Weeks, 49, of Wellington.

