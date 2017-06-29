Town halls set over redress for illnesses

The U.S. Department of Labor plans a pair of town hall meetings next month in Perrysburg Township to provide information about a program that offers compensation for people suffering from certain illnesses as a result of their employment at facilities that worked in the production of nuclear weapons. The Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program can provide compensation of up to $400,000 to people diagnosed with a radiogenic cancer, chronic beryllium disease, beryllium sensitivity, or chronic silicosis as a result of exposure to dangerous materials at their workplace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.