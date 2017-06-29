Ohio Department of Transportation road work in the region
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Here is what to expect in the days ahead from Ohio Department of Transportation road work and potential traffic disruptions in Cuyahoga, Summit, Lorain and Medina counties: Now through Monday, July 3 at 4 p.m., crews will restrict State Route 2 westbound to one lane between the Main Avenue Bridge and Lake Avenue for pavement work. Outbound traffic delays are anticipated.
