Meijer pays $6.3 million for Super K store in Lorain

Thursday Jun 8 Read more: Crain's Cleveland Business

The company now owns sites for future development in Lorain, Avon, Mentor and Stow around northern Ohio, said Frank Guglielmi, senior director of communications for Meijer. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.

