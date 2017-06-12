Meijer pays $6.3 million for Super K store in Lorain
The company now owns sites for future development in Lorain, Avon, Mentor and Stow around northern Ohio, said Frank Guglielmi, senior director of communications for Meijer. Business headlines from Crain's Cleveland Business and other Ohio newspapers - delivered FREE to your inbox every morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Crain's Cleveland Business.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|thedukeofhelena
|190
|Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships
|Jun 11
|Kerickson
|1
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Did anyone here know HIV+ Brandon Shullick ? (Aug '11)
|Jun 4
|Mike
|17
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May 16
|Jim
|5
|7-Year-Old Breaks Out Piggy Bank For New Playgr... (Jun '10)
|May '17
|Blade Hunter
|11
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC