Mansfield's Neos Dance Theatre Expands Into Lorain
Neos Dance Theatre has made a name for itself in both its hometown of Mansfield as well as in Akron since its founding in 2004. Now with the support of a major grant from the Nord Family Foundation, Neos is expanding into Lorain County as part of the Oberlin Center for the Arts in July.
