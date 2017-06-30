Mansfield's Neos Dance Theatre Expand...

Mansfield's Neos Dance Theatre Expands Into Lorain

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: WVIZ-TV Cleveland

Neos Dance Theatre has made a name for itself in both its hometown of Mansfield as well as in Akron since its founding in 2004. Now with the support of a major grant from the Nord Family Foundation, Neos is expanding into Lorain County as part of the Oberlin Center for the Arts in July.

