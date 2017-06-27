Man accused of impersonating a police officer in Lorain
A man patrolled a Lorain neighborhood with a pellet gun and told several people he was a police officer, according to a police report. Wilbert Clayton, 18, is charged with impersonating a police officer and obstructing official business in a series of Wednesday incidents, according to court records.
