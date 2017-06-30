Lorain-County 18 mins ago 10:57 a.m.Lorain 'jewel' celebrates 100 years
An historical marker will be unveiled Friday at 11 a.m. near the mile-long pier to honor the occasion. "Everything you see has been done by volunteers, except for a couple of professional jobs, but it's still an ongoing process.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obituaries 10/26/11 (Nov '11)
|Jun 16
|351tree
|49
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Jun 13
|thedukeofhelena
|190
|Your experience with Spitzer Dealerships
|Jun 11
|Kerickson
|1
|How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ...
|Jun 7
|They cannot kill ...
|4
|Did anyone here know HIV+ Brandon Shullick ? (Aug '11)
|Jun 4
|Mike
|17
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May '17
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May '17
|Jim
|5
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC