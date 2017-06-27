Lorain City Councilman: Increased bor...

Lorain City Councilman: Increased border patrol agents in the city Read Story Hilary Golston

Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

A city councilman in Lorain says he's seen an increase in Border Patrol and ICE agents in his city. Some community members have even begun snapping photos of Border Patrol agents along highways and report they've seen them entering the communities with the intent of finding immigrants who don't have legal status in the United States.

Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Lorain, OH

