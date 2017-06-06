Dayton, Lorain file own cases against...

Dayton, Lorain file own cases against drug firms

8 hrs ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Contending that last week's lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio didn't go far enough, the mayors of Dayton and Lorain on Monday announced they are pursuing their own litigation against the opiate painkiller industry. "The big drug companies have stuck profits in their wallets, and they have passed the bill on to us ," Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley said during a Dayton news conference.

