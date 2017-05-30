2 Ohio men charged for leaving overdose victim in field
Authorities say two Ohio men who left a woman to die in a field after she overdosed on the powerful opioid fentanyl have been charged criminally. The Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports 27-year-old Gregory Ralston, of Lorain, was indicted Friday in Lorain County on reckless homicide, corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence and drug trafficking charges.
