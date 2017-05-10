Train strikes and kills Lorain man talking on his cellphone, police say
A train struck and killed a 29-year-old Lorain man Thursday evening as he walked and talked on his cellphone, police said. Jalisco Leos was pronounced dead about 6 p.m. along the railroad tracks near West 17th Street and Utica Avenue, Lorain police officer Kyle Gelenius said.
