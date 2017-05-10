The Hooley on Kamm's Corners will have West Park rocking on May 13: A Place in the Sun
Get ready for the eighth annual Hooley on Kamm's Corners . The popular, daylong block party that attracts thousands of people each year will take place, rain or shine, noon to 8 p.m. May 13 on Lorain Avenue from Rocky River Drive east to West 165th Street in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood.
