The Hooley on Kamm's Corners will have West Park rocking on May 13: A Place in the Sun

Monday May 8 Read more: Sun Post-Herald

Get ready for the eighth annual Hooley on Kamm's Corners . The popular, daylong block party that attracts thousands of people each year will take place, rain or shine, noon to 8 p.m. May 13 on Lorain Avenue from Rocky River Drive east to West 165th Street in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood.

