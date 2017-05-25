Mural offers striking image for Valor Home in Lorain
"Lady Liberty" towers with an upraised sword, flanked by a mighty lion, on the side of Valor Home , a residential facility for homeless veterans that is getting a new, distinctively identifying exterior mural. The work is the latest project of Amherst artist Mike Sekletar, 40, who in recent years has completed three giant murals on a building in his hometown, saluting the veterans of World War II , the Korean War and the war in Vietnam .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Thu
|VioletLeVoit
|188
|Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06)
|May 18
|Nicole
|9
|Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13)
|May 16
|Jim
|5
|7-Year-Old Breaks Out Piggy Bank For New Playgr... (Jun '10)
|May 10
|Blade Hunter
|11
|paul strama (Mar '13)
|May 8
|UserConfidential
|8
|Gym in Lorain (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Carder
|4
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC