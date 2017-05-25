Mural offers striking image for Valor...

Mural offers striking image for Valor Home in Lorain

Sunday May 14 Read more: The Plain Dealer

"Lady Liberty" towers with an upraised sword, flanked by a mighty lion, on the side of Valor Home , a residential facility for homeless veterans that is getting a new, distinctively identifying exterior mural. The work is the latest project of Amherst artist Mike Sekletar, 40, who in recent years has completed three giant murals on a building in his hometown, saluting the veterans of World War II , the Korean War and the war in Vietnam .

