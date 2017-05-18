Lorain man accused of attacking polic...

Lorain man accused of attacking police officer, reports say

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Cleveland.com

A 29-year-old man is accused of punching a Lorain police officer several times and fighting with him on the ground, reports say. Kevin Custis faces charges of assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing official business, crossing the roadway outside a crosswalk and possession of drugs, according to a police report.

