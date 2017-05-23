LCCC graduates most students in its h...

LCCC graduates most students in its history in 53rd Commencement Ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: La Prensa

The theme of this year's commencement was 'Every Dream Matters.' , a 2010 Early College High School and LCCC graduate was the keynote speaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at La Prensa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May 16 Jim 5
News 7-Year-Old Breaks Out Piggy Bank For New Playgr... (Jun '10) May 10 Blade Hunter 11
paul strama (Mar '13) May 8 UserConfidential 8
Gym in Lorain (Oct '16) May 3 Carder 4
News Councilman found guilty (Jun '07) Apr '17 Joseph Monteleone 7
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Mar '17 Thar 187
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Afghanistan
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,238,762

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC