Lake Erie Native American Council put...

Lake Erie Native American Council puts on powwow for youth

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 20 Read more: Cleveland.com

More than 200 people attended the Lake Erie Native American Council's powwow on Saturday that could be described as solemn, joyous and groundbreaking. According to the council, the event came about because the membership felt that they and their children needed to reconnect with Native American culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... 10 hr They cannot kill ... 4
Did anyone here know HIV+ Brandon Shullick ? (Aug '11) Jun 4 Mike 17
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) May 25 Anonymous 188
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May 16 Jim 5
News 7-Year-Old Breaks Out Piggy Bank For New Playgr... (Jun '10) May 10 Blade Hunter 11
paul strama (Mar '13) May '17 UserConfidential 8
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,602,846

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC