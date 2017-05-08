James Levin's FireFish street festival expands to two days in 2017
The third annual FireFish Festival in downtown Lorain will expand to two days this year, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. "The festival is going great, we're still trying to create an artist district feel in the downtown area," says James Levin. The founder of IngenuityFest, the Cleveland Public Theatre and the Cleveland World Festival launched FireFish with the goal of bringing attention and business to Lorain's abandoned urban core - much like Ingenuity back in its early years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|paul strama (Mar '13)
|Mon
|UserConfidential
|8
|Gym in Lorain (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Carder
|4
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar '17
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC