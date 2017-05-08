James Levin's FireFish street festiva...

James Levin's FireFish street festival expands to two days in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 5 Read more: The Plain Dealer

The third annual FireFish Festival in downtown Lorain will expand to two days this year, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. "The festival is going great, we're still trying to create an artist district feel in the downtown area," says James Levin. The founder of IngenuityFest, the Cleveland Public Theatre and the Cleveland World Festival launched FireFish with the goal of bringing attention and business to Lorain's abandoned urban core - much like Ingenuity back in its early years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
paul strama (Mar '13) Mon UserConfidential 8
Gym in Lorain (Oct '16) May 3 Carder 4
News Councilman found guilty (Jun '07) Apr '17 Joseph Monteleone 7
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) Mar '17 Thar 187
Grandparent raising grandchildren Mar '17 Barbara Gochnour 1
US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15) Mar '17 Ike 3
Deana Chandler Mar '17 Ike 3
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,593 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC