James Levin's FireFish street festival expands to two days in 2017

The third annual FireFish Festival in downtown Lorain will expand to two days this year, Friday, Oct. 6 and Saturday, Oct. 7. "The festival is going great, we're still trying to create an artist district feel in the downtown area," says James Levin. The founder of IngenuityFest, the Cleveland Public Theatre and the Cleveland World Festival launched FireFish with the goal of bringing attention and business to Lorain's abandoned urban core - much like Ingenuity back in its early years.

