Great weather draws large crowd to ei...

Great weather draws large crowd to eighth annual Hooley on Kamm's Corners

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Sun Post-Herald

Glorious sunshine and mild temperatures attracted a big crowd to the eighth annual Hooley on Kamm's Corners on May 13. Bill Markowitz, manager of the Kamm's Corners Farmers Market, answers questions during The Hooley about the new market season, which opens on June 11. He also was selling Hooley T-shirts. The popular street festival took over a stretch of Lorain Avenue from Rocky River Drive to West 168th Street in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Post-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lorain Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News How Baby Boomers Are Shaking Up the Retirement ... 6 hr They cannot kill ... 4
Did anyone here know HIV+ Brandon Shullick ? (Aug '11) Jun 4 Mike 17
Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09) May 25 Anonymous 188
News Benjamin J. Westfall (Mar '06) May 18 Nicole 9
Abby Andrey from Amherst (Oct '13) May 16 Jim 5
News 7-Year-Old Breaks Out Piggy Bank For New Playgr... (Jun '10) May 10 Blade Hunter 11
paul strama (Mar '13) May 8 UserConfidential 8
See all Lorain Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lorain Forum Now

Lorain Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lorain Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Lorain, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,794 • Total comments across all topics: 281,598,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC