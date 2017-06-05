Great weather draws large crowd to eighth annual Hooley on Kamm's Corners

Glorious sunshine and mild temperatures attracted a big crowd to the eighth annual Hooley on Kamm's Corners on May 13. Bill Markowitz, manager of the Kamm's Corners Farmers Market, answers questions during The Hooley about the new market season, which opens on June 11. He also was selling Hooley T-shirts. The popular street festival took over a stretch of Lorain Avenue from Rocky River Drive to West 168th Street in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun Post-Herald.