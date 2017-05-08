Free Comic Book Day set for May 6 :A ...

Free Comic Book Day set for May 6 :A Place in the Sun

Tuesday May 2

Comic book loves, take note. The 16th annual Free Comic Book Day will be observed locally at Carol and John's Comic Book Shop , 17462 Lorain Ave., in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood .

Lorain, OH

