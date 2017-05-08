Free Comic Book Day set for May 6 :A Place in the Sun
Comic book loves, take note. The 16th annual Free Comic Book Day will be observed locally at Carol and John's Comic Book Shop , 17462 Lorain Ave., in Cleveland's West Park neighborhood .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lorain Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|paul strama (Mar '13)
|17 hr
|UserConfidential
|8
|Gym in Lorain (Oct '16)
|May 3
|Carder
|4
|Councilman found guilty (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Joseph Monteleone
|7
|Lisa Marie Sexton/Missing since 1981 (Dec '09)
|Mar '17
|Thar
|187
|Grandparent raising grandchildren
|Mar '17
|Barbara Gochnour
|1
|US Steel to idle plant (Jan '15)
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
|Deana Chandler
|Mar '17
|Ike
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lorain Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC