Army Corps of Engineers to dredge Cleveland shipping channel, repair Lorain Harbor...

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers received a $24.83 million windfall of federal funds for projects on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, including additional money for work in the Cleveland and Lorain harbors, a corps spokesman said. Congress approved the additional funding for the Consolidated Appropriations Act on May 3. Last year, the Army Corps only received an additional $4 million, said spokesman Andrew Kornacki.

