U.S. government sues Sunoco over rupture in gas pipeline that caused 2012 spill in Lorain

Monday Apr 3

The federal government has filed suit against Sunoco over a 2012 spill in Wellington that forced the evacuation of 70 residents in a small Lorain County village. The lawsuit filed Friday in U.S. District Court in Cleveland says Sunoco found a defect in the Forstoria-Hudson pipeline during an inspection in 2007, nearly five years before an underground portion of the pipeline ruptured and spewed more than 89,000 gallons of gasoline.

