Lorain mother left child at home alone in order to buy drugs, police say

Friday Apr 14 Read more: Cleveland.com

Wendy Allen, 43, is charged with endangering children, possession of drugs/cocaine and drug paraphernalia, according to a police report. Allen was a passenger in a car that ran a stop sign and was stopped by police about 11:30 p.m. at West 35th Street and Broadway Avenue, according to police.

