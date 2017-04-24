Lorain firm to expand, add 200 jobs

Tuesday Apr 25 Read more: Cleveland.com

In these days of disappearing jobs, news of 200 new jobs coming to a hard-pressed steel town is welcome. The Camaco LLC, manufacturer of car seat frames, was awarded a seven-year tax break by the state to add 200 new jobs and a 67,000-square-foot addition to the plant at 3400 River Industrial Parkway.

